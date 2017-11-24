Woman hurt in smash while driving with child on M90

The incident happened at around 7.40am on Friday, near Perth.

Crash: The woman was injured in the crash on the M90. Google

A woman and her 11-year-old son were involved in a one car crash on the M90 near Perth on Friday morning.

Police received a call at around 7.40am that a car had overturned south bound on the road at Glenfarg.

The female driver of the Fiat 500 sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Emergency services are still in attendance and delays are expected until the vehicle can be recovered.

A police spokesman said: "At around 7.40am, we received a call that a car had overturned on the M90.

"A female driver sustained superficial cuts to her hand and was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

"The woman and her 11-year-old son are both now out of the vehicle."

