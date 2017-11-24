Woman raped in attack near university halls of residence

Police have cordoned off a street as they investigate a rape near Dundee University halls.

Rape: Appeal for information. Google 2017

A woman was raped near university halls of residence in Dundee.

Police said the sex attack took place on Guthrie Street around 8.15pm on Thursday.

The street, which backs on to accommodation for Dundee University students, was cordoned off as police conducted their investigation on Friday morning.

Officers say they would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

Detective chief inspector Graham Binnie said: "I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and saw anything that they think might have been suspicious.

"I would urge anyone who has any information about this incident to get in touch on 101."

