Stock destroyed at Indian restaurant as bin pushed over

The incident occurred at the Nosheen on Bridge Street in Ellon, Aberdeenshire.

Nosheen: Police investigating incident (file pic). Google 2017

Stock was destroyed at an Indian restaurant after a bin was pushed over and spilled cooking oil.

The incident happened at the Nosheen restaurant in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, at around 4pm on Tuesday.

Three boys aged around 16 were seen nearby when the bin was pushed at the rear of the Bridge Street premises.

Investigating officer Scott Walmsley said: "I would like to appeal to the public to contact us if they saw any suspicious behaviour in the Bridge Street area at about 4pm on Tuesday.

"It would have been a busy time of the day in this area and any sightings may lead to help us identifying the persons involved."

