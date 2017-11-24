Student teacher 'attacked Dundee United chairman' in stand

Christopher Brash accused of assaulting Stephen Thompson after match at Dens Park.

Stephen Thompson: Brash allegedly pushed him to the floor. SNS Group

A student teacher is to stand trial accused of assaulting Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson.

Christopher Brash, 24, is alleged to have attacked Mr Thompson in a corridor below the director's box at Dundee FC's Dens Park stadium following a League Cup match on August 9, which the home side won 2-1.

He is said to have repeatedly pushed the United chairman on the body, causing him to fall to the floor.

Brash, of Auchinblae Place, Dundee, denied a charge of assault on summary complaint at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor advocate Jim Laverty, defending, said: "He pleads not guilty to the complaint before the court. I advise that this case will potentially be a lengthy trial.

"There are up to five or six defence witnesses and there may well be video evidence to be tendered in this matter. It potentially could be an all-day case.

"The accused is presently a student at Dundee University and this case is preventing him undertaking a placement as a primary school teacher due to the fact this matter is outstanding."

Sheriff Ian Anderson set a trial date next March and ordered Brash to appear at a pre-trial hearing in February.

