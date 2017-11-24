  • STV
  • MySTV

Chef who murdered restaurant boss in 1978 jailed for life

STV

Riasat Khan repeatedly stabbed Kazi Ahmad at a flat in Aberdeen before fleeing country.

Riasat Khan: Will serve at least 16 years in prison.
Riasat Khan: Will serve at least 16 years in prison. Police Scotland

A former chef who murdered his restaurant boss nearly 40 years ago has been jailed for life.

Riasat Khan was locked up for a minimum of 16 years over the stabbing of Kazi Ahmad at an Aberdeen flat in October 1978.

Khan, who used a filleting knife, fled the scene after the killing leaving his 41 year-old victim tied up.

He escaped to Pakistan before eventually returning to the UK.

It was not until 2016 - despite decades of trying to trace Khan - that he was eventually held for the murder.

The 63-year-old was sentenced on Friday at the High Court in Glasgow. He had earlier been convicted at a trial in Edinburgh.

Lord Beckett told him: "Justice was delayed but justice has not been denied."

The judge said Khan had taken £900 from Mr Ahmad and gambled it before trying to "blacken his character" in court.

He went on: "I preferred the evidence of his colleagues from the restaurant who explained that he was kind and generous.

"He was well liked and respected by them. As a result of your vicious assault, Mr Ahmad lost his life.

"His family - who he had been supporting - lost him forever."

https://stv.tv/news/north/1401286-restaurant-worker-murdered-businessman-at-flat-in-1978/ | default

Khan - who, the court heard, fears he will die in jail due to his apparently failing health - showed no emotion as he was led to the cells.

The killer was a chef at the Raj Dulal restaurant - owned by Mr Ahmad - on Dee Street in Aberdeen. 

He claimed in court that Mr Ahmad had wanted him to perform sex acts on him.

The fatal attack occurred at a flat on Rosemount Viaduct, where Khan stabbed his victim repeatedly in the neck and body.

Khan initially fled to England then later moved on to Greece. He travelled back to Pakistan before returning to the UK and settling in Wales in the 1990s.

It was only in May last year that he was arrested at Birmingham Airport as he tried to board a flight to Pakistan.

Gary Allan QC, defending, said Khan knew a life sentence was "inevitable".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.