Manhunt after woman raped in car park near student flats

The man fled after passers-by helped the 18-year-old woman during the 'horrific' attack.

Rape: Streets have been cordoned off. STV

Police are hunting a man who raped a woman in a car park near student accommodation in Dundee.

The 18-year-old woman was attacked in a car park on West Hendersons Wynd around 8.15pm on Thursday.

Detectives said the man ran off after passers-by came to help the woman during the "horrific" attack.

West Hendersons Wynd and the adjoining Guthrie Street, which backs on to accommodation for university students, were cordoned off on Friday morning.

Detective chief inspector Graham Binnie said the victim was being supported by family, friends and specialist officers.

'I would appeal to anyone who might know the identity of the person responsible to come forward.' DCI Graham Binnie

He said: "This is a horrific crime but I would like to stress that incidents of this nature are very rare and our priority is to identify and find the person responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area between 8pm and 8.30pm, either on foot or in a vehicle to come forward because you might have vital information that can assist our inquiry.

"Also, anyone who lives or works in the area, we would like to hear from you.

"Lastly, I would appeal to anyone who might know the identity of the person responsible to come forward."

He said the victim was wearing a distinctive yellow jacket at the time and appealed for anyone who might have seen her to come forward.

Police are looking for a man who has a Scottish accent, is around 5ft 7in tall and has short dark hair.

He was wearing a dark hooded top and Adidas tracksuit bottoms at the time.

Detectives are viewing CCTV footage in order to trace his movements.

DCI Binnie said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who came to the assistance of the young woman, which caused the man to run off towards Guthrie Street.

"Finally, I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing all we can to find the person responsible."

Information can be given to police by calling 101, quoting incident number CR/30719/17.

