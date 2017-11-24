Serial rapist attacked schoolgirl and two other women

Daniel locked one victim in a house and threatened her with a knife before raping her.

Rapist: Daniel has been told to expect jail term. PA

A man raped a 15-year-old schoolgirl and two other women during a seven-year campaign of abuse.

Martin Daniel attacked his three victims at various addresses throughout Aberdeen between October 2007 and February 2015.

The schoolgirl was the 35-year-old's first victim when he targeted her ten years ago.

He forced himself on the girl after meeting her at a food court in an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Daniel offered her a lift home before raping her in his car.

His second victim was also a teenager when he first attacked her in 2009.

He locked the 19-year-old Aberdeen University Student inside a flat for three days before holding a knife to her throat and raping her when she tried to leave.

The abuse would continue until 2010 and on another occasion he took £200 from her and ripped the notes up into tiny pieces.

He attacked and raped his third victim on various occasions between May 2014 and July 2015.

During these attacks, he punched and kicked the woman on the head and body, spat on her face and pushed her down stairs at a house in Aberdeen.

Daniel, of Urquhart Road, Aberdeen was told to expect a lengthy prison sentence for his crimes when he was found guilty of 11 charges of assault, violence and rape at the end of his two week trial at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday.

Judge Lord Summers adjourned sentence for the court to obtain reports about Daniel's character.

Remanding Daniel in custody, Lord Summers said: "You should be under no illusion that in cases like this, there is only one sentence which can be imposed and that is custody."

