Missing fisherman's family say he will not be found alive

The family of Alasdair Macleod have thanked those who helped to search for him.

Search: Extensive search has found no trace of him.

The family of a missing fisherman have thanked those who searched for him, as they admitted there was "no chance at all" he would be found alive.

Alasdair Macleod's creel boat Varuna was discovered on rocks north of Applecross in Wester Ross on Monday afternoon.

Despite a major search involving the coastguard, police and local fishing boats no trace of the 57-year-old has been found.

In a post on his blog, Mr Macleod's family thanked those that had helped with the search.

They said: "Ali is still missing; the first intensive search has been called off and it is clear that there is no chance at all that he will be found alive.

"There is still some official and unofficial searching going on, as and when resources allow.

"We're all very grateful for all the effort that people have put into this; the police, RNLI and coastguards could not have done a more thorough and professional job."

They continued: "We are very moved by the commitment of all the local volunteers who willingly sacrificed their time to search the sea and coastline with the hope of finding any sign of him.

"Thanks to all who have offered support of all kinds, calling in with food and flowers and warm hugs, finding words to say that explain what Ali meant to them and to comfort us. We have been inundated with messages of support.

"It has really meant a lot."

Mr Macleod's family shared photos of some of their "fondest memories" of him on the blog post.

Police have said there will be further efforts to trace Mr Macleod over the coming days.

