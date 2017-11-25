Scotland legend Denis Law receives freedom of Aberdeen

  • STV
The 77-year-old former footballer will also lead a parade through the city on Sunday.

Award: Special ceremony at the Beach Ballroom.

Football legend Denis Law has been awarded the freedom of Aberdeen at a special ceremony.

The former Manchester United striker had the honour bestowed upon him at an event at the Beach Ballroom on Saturday.

Previous recipients include Sir Winston Churchill, Nelson and Winnie Mandela, Mikhail Gorbachev and Sir Alex Ferguson.

He was capped 55 times for Scotland and scored 30 goals for the country, holding a joint record with Kenny Dalglish.

'To get the freedom of the city of Aberdeen is a real highlight in my life and something I will never forget.'
Denis Law

The 77-year-old, who was born in Powis, said: "To get the freedom of the city of Aberdeen is a real highlight in my life and something I will never forget.

"It was very emotional, looking around the audience and seeing all of our family and people from Aberdeen.

"It was a proud day for our children and grandchildren - they have never been to something like this and it was a very special event.

"I was looking forward to it but was nervous about the occasion. 

"Fortunately, my good friend the lord provost gave me his backing and it went very well."

The ceremony saw Mr Law sign the Freedom Roll and have the Burgess Ticket pinned to his hat, a Scotland cap provided by the Scottish Football Association.

A parade down Union Street, led by Mr Law, will take place on Sunday when he is expected to greet crowds from the Town House balcony.

The lord provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, said: "Today's ceremony was a fantastic occasion to honour an incredible individual, a man who put Aberdeen on the world map and who has never forgotten his roots.

"He will always be recognised a hero for his sporting achievements, but Denis is also a charity figurehead and has been a driving force for the efforts of the Denis Law Legacy Trust in Aberdeen.

"Through the trust, he is making a lasting difference to the lives of young people in the city and he deserves enormous credit for that.

"Denis Law has received the freedom of the city today and with it comes the best wishes and goodwill of everyone in Aberdeen."

