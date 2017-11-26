Man arrested and charged with rape of woman in car park

A man aged 36 is due to appear in court over the alleged incident in Dundee.

Police: Police thanked the public. STV

A man has been arrested and charged with the rape of a woman in a car park in Dundee.

The incident is said to have taken place at West Henderson's Wynd on Thursday, November 23.

On Sunday, Police Scotland said a 36-year-old man had been arrested.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective chief inspector Graham Binnie said: "I would like to thank the members of the public for their response to the appeal, this generated a number of positive lines of enquiry."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.