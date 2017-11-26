CCTV image of man and missing woman in pub released

Police are keen to speak to a man seen with Eleanor Mair as she left a pub in Dundee.

Missing: Ms Mair was wearing purple clothing.

Police are keen to speak to a man who was seen on CCTV helping a missing woman as she left a pub.

Eleanor Mair, 46, was last seen at a pub on Reform Street, Dundee around 6pm on Thursday, November 23.

CCTV images show her in the company of a man wearing a black jacket.

Anyone who recognises the man or who may have seen Ms Mair has been urged to contact police.

Inspector Cath Lannen said: "We are keen to speak to the man depicted in the image, he has helped Eleanor whilst she was leaving the premises.

"This witness may have information that can assist the enquiry and I would appeal to anyone who recognises him or Eleanor to get in touch with Police Scotland on 101."

She continued: "Eleanor is described as being 5ft 9in tall, with shoulder length hair, medium build and was wearing purple coloured clothing. She walks with the aid of a crutch.

"The man is described as being around five foot nine inches tall, of medium build, with grey hair which is thinning on top.

"He is wearing a black jacket."

