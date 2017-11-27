Missing woman last seen on pub's CCTV traced safely

Eleanor Mair had last been seen in a pub on Reform Street, Dundee, on November 23.

Eleanor Mair: Missing woman from Dundee has now been found.

A missing woman who had last been sighted on a Dundee pub's CCTV has now been found.

Eleanor Mair, 46, had last been seen in a pub on Reform Street, Dundee, on November 23.

Police launched an appeal to find the man seen on CCTV helping Ms Mair as she left the premises.

Officers announced on Sunday evening that she had been traced safely, and thanked everybody who had helped locate her.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police Scotland can confirm that missing person Eleanor Mair has been traced safe and well."

