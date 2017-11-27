Man fighting for his life after collapsing in pub

Emergency services were called to the Pub in the Square in Buckie, Moray.

Buckie: Pub was cordoned off by police. Google 2017/PA

A man is fighting for his life after collapsing in a pub.

The man collapsed and CPR had to be carried out on him at around 8pm on Saturday.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a critical condition.

Officers cordoned off the pub, which was closed on Sunday.

A statement from the pub said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Pub in the Square will be closed until further notice."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "We attended and enquiries were carried out."

