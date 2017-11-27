Teenager injured in assault outside Farmfoods shop

The 19-year-old man was taken to hospital after the attack in Invergordon.

Farmfoods: Attack outside shop on Saturday afternoon. Google

A 19-year-old man has been injured in an assault outside a Farmfoods shop in the Highlands.

The teenager required treatment following the attack on High Street, Invergordon, at around 2pm on Saturday.

The victim was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment following the incident.

Police officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses and are particularly keen to speak to a man who was seen in the area at the time.

He is described as in his mid-20s, around 6ft 2in and of slim build with short black hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black tracksuit and green Adidas trainers.

Anyone with any information regarding this assault should contact Alness Police Station on 101.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

