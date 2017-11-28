Three teenagers suffer serious injuries in car crash
The two-vehicle collision happened between Scalloway and Gulberwick in Shetland.
Three teenagers have been seriously injured in a crash.
The two-vehicle collision happened on the B9073 between Scalloway and Gulberwick in Shetland.
The road was closed for more than six hours following the crash at 7.10pm on Monday.
Three teenagers aged 17, 18 and 19 were taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The three suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
"The crash involved a red Volkswagen Golf and a blue Ford Fiesta."
