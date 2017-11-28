'Murdered' Tesco worker died of strangulation in flat
Chloe Miazek was found dead in a property on Rosemount Viaduct in Aberdeen on November 3.
A Tesco worker who was allegedly murdered died of strangulation, it has emerged.
Chloe Miazek was found dead in a flat on Rosemount Viaduct in Aberdeen on November 3.
The 20-year-old's newly published death certificate shows she died of strangulation shortly after 7.50am.
A man, 32, has been charged with murder.
Following her death, the family of Ms Miazek, who lived in Kemnay, Aberdeenshire, said they had been left "absolutely devastated".
"She was in the prime of her life and had so much to look forward to and it is difficult for us to comprehend that she is not here with us today," they said.
