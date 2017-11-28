Tiny kittens Harry and Meghan put up for adoption

The eight-week-old cats have been in the care of the Scottish SPCA in Inverness.

Adoption: The kittens, named Harry and Meghan, are looking for their forever home. Scottish SPCA

Two kittens, named Harry and Meghan, are looking for a home this Christmas.

The pair are currently being cared for by the Scottish SPCA in Inverness.

Staff, who fell in love with the eight-week old furballs, named the kittens after the royal couple and will be available for adoption once they are given the all clear by vets.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue and rehoming centre superintendent Sharon Comrie said: "Meghan and Harry are currently being looked after at our centre in Inverness.

"These two adorable characters will be looking for a new home once they've been given the all clear by our vets and received the appropriate vaccinations.

"We were all delighted to hear about Prince Harry and Meghan's engagement, and we know they're both great lover of animals so we couldn't help but share our little royal couple, too."

The kitties are just two weeks old. Scottish SPCA

