Man 'raped woman in car park and threatened to stab her'

Mark Arnott was arrested over the alleged attack near Dundee University.

Dundee: He is being held in custody. STV

A man has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in a car park after threatening to stab her.

Mark Arnott was arrested over the alleged attack on West Henderson's Wynd, close to Dundee University, on Thursday.

Arnott is alleged to have approached the 18-year-old woman from behind, threatened to stab her with a knife, repeatedly demanded she remove her clothes, pushed her to the ground and raped her in a private car park.

The 36-year-old, of Dundee, made no plea during a brief private hearing and his solicitor advocate, Jim Laverty, made no motion for bail.

Sheriff Kevin Veal remanded Arnott in custody pending a further hearing next week.

