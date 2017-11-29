Car overturns after skidding on road in icy conditions
The crash happened on the B966 in Angus at around 6.30am on Wednesday.
A car has overturned after skidding on an icy road in Angus.
The crash happened on the B966 at around 6.30am on Wednesday.
Nobody was seriously injured in the incident between Brechin and Edzell.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "One vehicle skidded on the ice but nobody has been injured.
"We received a call about the incident at 6.30am."
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice covering the north of Scotland.
