Car overturns after skidding on road in icy conditions

The crash happened on the B966 in Angus at around 6.30am on Wednesday.

A car has overturned after skidding on an icy road in Angus.

Nobody was seriously injured in the incident between Brechin and Edzell.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "One vehicle skidded on the ice but nobody has been injured.

"We received a call about the incident at 6.30am."

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice covering the north of Scotland.

