Snow and ice warning as temperatures plunge in Scotland

Wintry conditions are expected to hit the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather warning: North of Scotland Andrew Milligan/PA Archive/PA Images

A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for the north of Scotland.

Areas north of Fife will be worst affected as temperatures fall to zero or below.

Glasgow and Edinburgh are also expected to experience freezing conditions.

Up to 5cm of snow could fall on higher ground and smaller amounts at lower levels, according to the Met Office.

A forecaster said: "Icy patches are likely to develop on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers cause wash off on treated roads.

"Wintry showers will bring an additional hazard and may lead to 2cm to 5cm of snow accumulating on ground above 100m, primarily over northern Scotland and northeast England.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

