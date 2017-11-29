Man charged with assault 'while dressed as The Joker'

A 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries in Aberdeen city centre on October 28.

Langstane Place: Alleged attacker dressed as Batman villain (file pic).

A man has been charged with assault after allegedly launching an attack in Aberdeen city centre while dressed as The Joker from Batman.

A 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries on Langstane Place and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Saturday, October 28.

An investigation was launched and on Wednesday police said a 24-year-old man had been charged in connection with the incident.



He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sherriff Court on Thursday.

Constable Eamonn Ryan, of the alcohol violence reduction unit, said: "Our initial appeal generated significant interest and I would like to thank those who assisted and got in touch with information."

He added: "Violence in any form will never be tolerated and tackling violent behaviour and the devastating consequences it can have is a priority for north east division."

