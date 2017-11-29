Missing seven-year-old child found after major search

Jack MacPherson was reported missing in Inverness shortly after 3pm on Wednesday.

Jack MacPherson: Found after search.

A seven-year-old child who went missing after school has been found.

Jack MacPherson was reported missing from Dell Road in Inverness shortly after 3pm on Wednesday.

A major search was launched to find the youngster, who was on his own.

Police confirmed the boy has now been found.

Officers thanked those who helped in the search.

