Missing seven-year-old child found after major search
Jack MacPherson was reported missing in Inverness shortly after 3pm on Wednesday.
A seven-year-old child who went missing after school has been found.
Jack MacPherson was reported missing from Dell Road in Inverness shortly after 3pm on Wednesday.
A major search was launched to find the youngster, who was on his own.
Police confirmed the boy has now been found.
Officers thanked those who helped in the search.
