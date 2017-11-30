Schools shut and spate of crashes as snow hits Scotland

More than 20 schools have been closed in Aberdeenshire due to the winter blast.

Snow: Major delays caused. @COTAG4x4R

Schools have been closed and a spate of crashes have happened as snow continues to batter parts of Scotland.

More than 20 schools have shut in Aberdeenshire, with others in Aberdeen and Moray also affected by the winter blast.

A car smashed into a garden wall near Castleton Farm on the B966 in Aberdeenshire while another overturned near Catterline and a van careered down an embankment at Plaidy.

Huge delays are also being caused on the main routes heading into Aberdeen, with a number of rural roads in Aberdeenshire shut.

