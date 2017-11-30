Piper plays Proclaimers on V&A roof for St Andrew's Day

Official Scottish Parliament bagpiper Stuart McMillan performed in full tartan.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5663176024001-st-andrew-s-tune-up.jpg" />

A bagpiper has played I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) by the Proclaimers on the roof of the V&A museum.

The event in Dundee was organised to celebrate St Andrew's Day on Thursday.

Stuart McMillan MSP, the official piper of the Scottish Parliament, performed in full tartan.

Mr McMillan said: "V&A Dundee is very unique, I think it is going to become an iconic Scottish building.

"When I first saw the museum I thought it would be an ideal location to have a piper on the roof to play a couple of tunes. Thankfully, I'm not scared of heights.

"I have a link with Dundee as I studied at Abertay University. I am very fond of the city and I'm delighted to see the regeneration work that is taking place. Every time I am back I see something else that has changed."

He added: "Piping on the roof of V&A Dundee was a wonderful way to mark St Andrew's Day and make people aware of what is being created in the city."

The V&A Dundee will open its doors in the second half of 2018.

