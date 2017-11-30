Dog's mutilated body discovered in suitcase in attic

The animal was found in a bungalow in Hatton, Aberdeenshire, on Tuesday.

Dog: Found in a mangled state. Google 2017

The mutilated body of a dog has been found in a suitcase.

The discovery was made in the attic of a bungalow on Hatton Farm Gardens in Hatton, Aberdeenshire.

Scottish SPCA officers were called to the home shortly before 4pm on Tuesday.

STV News understands the breed of the dog has yet to be identified because it was found in such a mangled state.

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona Shand said: "We have been alerted to a dead dog at a property in Hatton.

"We are awaiting post-mortem results to confirm cause of death.

"Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.