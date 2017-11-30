Driver 'hit man with van and forced gun into his mouth'

Peter McPhee is also accused of threatening a heavily pregnant woman and boy.

Court: Peter McPhee is accused of violent behaviour.

A man will stand trial charged with a series of violent crimes including hitting another man with a van and forcing the barrel of a handgun into his mouth.

Peter McPhee is also accused of using a machete and handgun to threaten a heavily pregnant woman and 13-year-old boy.

The 31-year-old is alleged to have assaulted a total of four people during the incident in Technology Park, Dundee, on October 2 last year.

He is also said to have wielded a machete and using it to strike a caravan before also brandishing a handgun and demanding money.

McPhee is then accused of driving a van at one of the victims as they tried to run and dragging him along the ground after hitting him.

He is then alleged to have pointed the firearm at the man and injured him by forcing it's barrel into his mouth.

Prosecutors say McPhee then took off along roads on the outskirts of Dundee in his van by driving at speed then losing control and crashing into a burn at the side of the A90 near Forfar.

McPhee is said to have been banned from driving with no insurance at the time of the incident.

A final charge alleges he failed to turn up at court for a pre-trial hearing in August having been ordered to do so.

McPhee denied five charges on indictment at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin told the court: "The Crown are ready for trial."

Sheriff Alastair Brown set a trial date in January.

