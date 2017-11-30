Dozens of Christmas turkeys stolen in raid on Makro

The theft, valued at hundreds of pounds, took place at the store next to Ikea in Aberdeen.

A total of 40 Christmas turkeys have been stolen in a raid at a Makro.

The theft happened at the shop next to Ikea on Wellington Circle in Aberdeen.

The birds, worth hundreds of pounds, were stolen shortly after 9pm on Thursday.

Constable John Chalmers said: "We are keen to speak to anybody with knowledge of the incident or who may have recently been offered a turkey for sale.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who saw a silver Vauxhall Astra motorcar in the area at the time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

