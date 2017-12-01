  • STV
  • MySTV

Police officers honoured for saving girl in submerged car

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

The group battled freezing conditions to reach Amy Duguid and her sister Kirsten.

Clockwise from top left: Kirsteen McArthur, Carolyn Wright, Andy Sawers, David Ritchie and Calum McDougall.
Clockwise from top left: Kirsteen McArthur, Carolyn Wright, Andy Sawers, David Ritchie and Calum McDougall.

Police officers who battled to save two young sisters after their family car crashed into a river have been recognised for their bravery.

Kirsten Duguid, 14, died in the crash in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, on December 2 last year.

She and her sister Amy, 12, were trapped after an Audi A3 being driven by their father left the road and overturned, landing in the water.

The six officers who helped to free Amy from the car in freezing conditions have now been honoured at the Scottish Police Federation's annual awards.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1374710-girl-14-dies-after-family-car-overturns-into-burn/ | default

They won the overall bravery award at the ceremony in Edinburgh on Thursday, with a total of 23 officers being recognised for acts of courage.

Sergeant Andy Sawers along with constables Kirsteen McArthur, Carolyn Wright, Calum McDougall, David Ritchie and John Grant were all called to the scene in Mains of Arnage.

The girls' father Gary managed to free himself but both sisters were still trapped inside.

Police: 'Everyone worked hard to save those girls.'
Police: 'Everyone worked hard to save those girls.'

Ms Wright went underwater and was able to prise the car door open with a crowbar with the help of Mr McDougall.

They freed Amy and assisted her up onto the embankment, where she was helped by Ms McArthur.

Four of the officers stayed in the water to rescue Kirsten, who had become trapped inside the car by her seatbelt.

They managed to free her but the 14-year-old was not conscious.

Despite receiving CPR from Mr McDougall and Mr Grant, she died in hospital hours later.

'Their efforts putting others before themselves is highly commendable and resulted in saving our daughter's life.'
Gary and Lianne Duguid

Amy and Kirsten's parents, Gary and Lianne, have now released a statement praising the officers involved.

They said: "We would like to thank all of the police involved for the bravery shown. Their efforts putting others before themselves is highly commendable and resulted in saving our daughter's life.

"Special thanks should also go to PC Kevin Ross who provided compassionate support to us throughout."

Mr Sawers said: "The whole team really pulled together so well, we just got things done that needed to happen.

"It was dark, confusing and freezing but everyone worked hard to save those girls."

'These heroic attempts... reinforce everything that we have come to expect from officers from Police Scotland.'
Justice secretary Michael Matheson

Ms Wright said: "The fact that we were able to help one person makes you feel better about the whole incident.

"I still think about her regularly and wonder how she's doing now, because it must have been way more horrific for her than it was for any of us."

Justice secretary Michael Matheson, who presented the award, also praised the officers.

He said: "These heroic attempts, in extraordinarily difficult circumstances, to try to save the lives of two young girls, reinforce everything that we have come to expect from officers from Police Scotland.

"I commend their bravery and thank each of them for going above and beyond the call of duty to protect the public.

"Our sincere sympathies remain with the family who lost a loved one in such tragic circumstances."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.