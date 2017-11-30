New waste facility worth £100m to be built in Dundee

The energy from waste facility will replace the current Baldovie incinerator.

Waste: New plant will turn rubbish into power (file pic).

A £100m investment into the future of Dundee and Angus waste disposal has received the go ahead.

A deal has been finalised to provide a new energy from waste facility which will replace the current Baldovie incinerator.

The project will preserve around 37 jobs at the facility and support up to 300 more during the construction period.

Successful bidder MVV Environment will construct and operate the new waste facility near to the current recycling plant at Forties Road.

The nearby Michelin plant will benefit from energy provision from the new plant, with any surplus heat generated going to homes in the local area.

The plant will have a capacity of 110,000 tonnes per year, enough to treat all residual waste from the two councils.

Dundee City councillor John Alexander said: "This is a huge step for the future of waste disposal for both Dundee and Angus and represents another ambitious investment in our local economy.

"This plant will help our city's impressive Michelin factory as they drive their business forward with innovation and expansion to safeguard jobs and create new opportunities."

Construction of the new facility is expected to take three years.

