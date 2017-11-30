Oil boss charged with conspiracy to pay bribes for deals

Stephen Whiteley, of Aberdeen, accused of corrupt payments for contracts in Iraq.

Oil: Men to appear in court. PA

A Scots oil boss has been charged with conspiring to pay bribes to secure contracts, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has said.

Stephen Whiteley from Aberdeen and Paul Bond, who lives in France, face accusations of making corrupt payments to secure the award of contracts in Iraq to oil contractor Unaoil's client SBM Offshore.

The charges relate to alleged corrupt conduct within Monaco-based Unaoil between June 2005 and August 2011.

Whiteley, formerly a vice-president with SBM Offshore and Unaoil's general territories manager for Iraq, Kazakhstan and Angola, faces one charge, and Bond, who was a senior sales manager with SBM Offshore, faces two counts.

Earlier this month, the SFO charged two other men in connection with the investigation, which began in March last year.

Unaoil's former Iraq partner Basil Al Jarah, 68, from Kingston upon Hull, East Yorkshire, has been charged with two offences of conspiracy to make corrupt payments.

The company's former territory manager for Iraq, Ziad Akle, 42, from London faces one count of the same charge.

All four men will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday December 7.

A fifth man, Saman Ahsani, is subject to an extradition request to Monaco on related charges.

