Paul McCartney donates album for Barra bombing victims

Special edition of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band will be auctioned to raise funds.

Donation: McCartney's gesture was described as 'amazing' (file pic).

Sir Paul McCartney has donated an album to raise funds for the families of a teenager who died and her friend who was injured in the Manchester bombing attack.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14, died while her friend Laura MacIntyre, 15, was seriously injured following the attack at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

Soon after the tragedy, McCartney donated a special 50th anniversary box set of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band which will be auctioned to raise funds for the two families, from Barra in the Outer Hebrides.

He has agreed to personally dedicate and personalise the box-set of the Beatles album to the successful bidder.

The auction will take place in the run-up of the 40th anniversary of McCartney's song Mull of Kintyre reaching number 1 at Christmas in 1977.

Tragedy: Eilidh MacLeod and Laura MacIntyre.

His gesture has been described as "amazing and brilliant" by the girls' parents.

Eilidh was one of 22 people who died in the bombing at Manchester Arena.

Her parents Roddy and Marion MacLeod said: "We are extremely grateful for Sir Paul's kind gesture.

"Eilidh was a keen piper and 'Mull of Kintyre' is such an iconic song for the pipes - so this donation from Sir Paul is especially poignant and fitting.

"People's generosity has helped us greatly in the aftermath of our loss and we can't thank them enough. Hopefully this auction will be well supported."

Their daughter was a piper with Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band.

Band members who attended her funeral mass played four tunes in her honour - the last tunes that Eilidh played on the pipes on the day before she went to the concert.

Laura has returned to the island's Castlebay Community School after spending many weeks in hospital being treated for serious injuries.

Her father Michael said: "This is an amazing and brilliant gesture by Paul McCartney in donating this personalised Sgt Pepper album for auction to help Laura's recovery and her future.

"We are grateful to Sir Paul and the many others who have helped financially to what has been an unbelievably difficult situation that we found ourselves thrust into.

"This kindness will help us move on in the future and to ensure Laura lives as full a life as possible after the awful events in Manchester."

A spokesman for McCartney said: "Paul was glad to help."

Bonhams will waive their commission fee and will also donate the buyer's premium to the families.

