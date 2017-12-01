Man charged after woman found seriously injured in lane

Woman still receiving treatment after alleged assault in Elgin, Moray, in October.

Elgin: Police cordoned off Woodside Terrace in the town. STV

A man has been charged with attacking a woman in a lane.

The 44-year-old was found seriously injured on Woodside Terrace in Elgin, Moray, on Thursday, October 26.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a serious head injury shortly after 5am and is still receiving treatment.



A man, 55, is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective inspector Norman Stevenson said: "I would like to express my sincere thanks to every member of the public who contacted police with information during our extensive enquiries, and to the local media for their ongoing support."

