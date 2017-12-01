Man 'caught wielding knife' next to primary school

A 24-year-old has been arrested after police were called to Balmedie, Aberdeenshire.

Balmedie: Parents contacted the school. Google 2017/STV

A man has allegedly been caught wielding knife near a primary school.

Police were called to Balmedie in Aberdeenshire after a man was said to have been spotted with the weapon at 7.30am on Friday.

Staff at Balmedie Primary School contacted officers following concerns from parents.

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers in Aberdeenshire can confirm that a 24-year-old man has been charged in relation to being in possession of a weapon in a public place and vandalism offences in the Balmedie area.

"We were made aware of concerns from members of the local community at around 7.30am. An individual was traced a short time later, subsequently charged and was taken into custody by 9am."

In a statement, the school said: "Several parents have contacted the school to make us aware that there was a man with a knife in the village this morning.

"At no point were the children in any danger within the school grounds and our school day is continuing as normal."

