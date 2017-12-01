Landmark Art Deco hotel from 1930s on sale for £1.5m

The Northern Hotel on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen is Grade A-listed.

Northern Hotel: Rare Granite Art Deco building. CC by Bill Harrison

An Art Deco hotel in Aberdeen has been put up for sale for £1.5m.

The Northern Hotel, which opened in the 1930s, has 47 bedrooms and a ballroom.

The Grade A-listed building is one of only a few Art Deco structures in the city.

Its round four-storey facade features two balconies and four sets of curved windows.

Earlier this year, owner Colin Rennie said rising rates and falling turnover were putting the business in jeopardy.

The hotel sector in Aberdeen has been hit badly by the oil downturn.

The Northern, on Great Northern Road in Kittybrewster, is being sold by Colliers.

