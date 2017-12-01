Mother dies after car careers off road and hits tree

The crash happened on an unclassified road near New Alyth in Perth and Kinross.

New Alyth: Tributes paid to Ms Symons. STV

A mother has died after a car careered off a road and smashed into a tree.

The passenger, named locally as Sarah Symons, was taken to hospital at 10am on Monday, November 27, but later died on Wednesday.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Symons, described as an "angel".

A friend posted on social media: "Absolutely gutted. We had our up and downs, always cared and loved you.

"Can't believe you're gone . Shocked and devastated.

"Gutted for Sarah's kids, right before Christmas. Goodbye angel, your memories will live on."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Enquiries into the full set of circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

"Tayside Division would appeal for anyone who may have information that could assist officers with their enquiries to contact 101."

