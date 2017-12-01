Delays expected after four vehicle crash on A9

The incident happened between Bruar and Blair Atholl at around 3.20pm.

Crash: The incident happened on the A9 near Bruar. Google

Diversions are in place on the A9 after a serious road accident.

A Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed that three cars and one HGV were involved.

At around 3.20pm, police were alerted to a collision on the A9 between Bruar and Blair Atholl.

There are reports that one car has crashed off the road and ended up 16ft down an embankment.

One casualty has been airlifted to Ninewells Hospital.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland and other emergency services are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on the A9 between Bruar and Blair Atholl.

"Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area as the road is currently closed both ways and will be for some time."

Diversions are in place and drivers are advised to avoid the area. The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

