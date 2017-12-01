Eight accused of murdering man with an array of weapons 

Gary Clampett, 39, died after a disturbance in Fernie Place, Fraserburgh.

Police: Gary Clampett was found dead at a property in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire. STV

Eight men have appeared in court charged with murdering a father in Fraserburgh with an array of weapons.

John Henderson, 47, Gary Martin, 37, Joseph Martin, 40, Thomas Martin, 45, David Graham, 46, Barry Martin, 32, James Connor 52, and Dean Leech, 25, all deny killing 39-year-old Gary Clampett in June.

They are are accused of hitting him with knives, a machete, a sword, a chain, a hammer, a crowbar, a wrench, a stick, bats, golf clubs, poles and a metal bat at an address in Fernie Place, Fraserburgh.

Henderson, who was represented by defence QC Brian McConnachie, offered a plea of guilty to the reduced charge of killing Mr Clampett, but this was not accepted by prosecutor Duncan McPhie.

Graham also denies committing a breach of the peace on May 27 at in the same street by making threatening remarks to Mr Clampett and brandishing a sword at him.

Henderson and Thomas, Joseph and Gary Martin deny assaulting Sharon Clampett, who was previously known as Sharon Graham, at Fernie Place, on June 18.

Judge Lady Rae set a trial date for February 26.

The trial is expected to last 20 days.

Mr Clampett died following an incident in Fernie Place, Fraserburgh in the early hours of Sunday June 18.

Police were called to the scene after neighbours reported hearing shouts, screams and loud banging.

Mr Clampett only married Sharon Graham last year.

Ms Graham's son, Gordon, described Mr Clampett as a "legend" in an online tribute.

He wrote: "You always protected me and had my back no matter what.

"I always had yours and I still will.

"I'll always look after your baby daughter and your sons.

"You were a legend.

"There was nothing bad about you."

