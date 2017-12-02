Man charged with attempted murder after woman 'attacked'

Jon Craig was arrested over the incident on Woodside Terrace in Elgin, Moray.

Elgin: Lane was cordoned off by police. STV

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a woman was found seriously injured in a lane.

Craig, of Elgin, is accused of attempted murder, assault to severe injury, permanent impairment and danger to life.

The 55-year-old is also facing three charges of vandalism as well as behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

His alleged victim remains in hospital with serious head injuries following the incident on Thursday, October 26.

Craig made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Elgin Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

