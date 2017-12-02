Worker dies and two fall ill on North Sea oil platform

The incidents happened on Marathon Oil's Brae Alpha, 155 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

Death: Relatives of man informed.

A worker has died and two others have fallen ill on a North Sea oil platform.

The man was airlifted to hospital from Marathon Oil's Brae Alpha, 155 miles north-east of Aberdeen, but later died on Thursday.

Another two employees were airlifted on Friday morning.

It is understood one had flu-like symptoms while the other had no significant problems.

A Marathon Oil spokesman said: "It is with deep regret that Marathon Oil UK confirms that a colleague has passed away.

"Our colleague was airlifted from the Brae Alpha platform and arrived at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at approximately 11.15am.

"The evacuation was as a result of illness and not a work-related incident.

"Relatives of our colleague have been informed and all relevant authorities have been alerted."

The company said the incidents are not believed to be linked.

