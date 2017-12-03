Fans to be searched ahead of Aberdeen v Rangers match

Extra security has been brought in to deal with potential crowd trouble in Aberdeen.

Police: More officers called to match. SNS

Fans are to be searched ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash between Aberdeen and Rangers.

Extra security has been brought in to deal with the potential crowd trouble in Aberdeen on Sunday.

It follows a spate of incidents at Pittodrie in previous fixtures involving the two sides.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Extra police resources are being deployed across Aberdeen today ahead of, during and after this afternoon's match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie.

"We're already seeing increased traffic on approaches to the stadium so if you're heading to the match please give yourself extra time to get parked and make your way into the ground.

"A large scale security operation is in place both in and around Pittodrie Stadium and fans should expect to be searched on their way in, which will also add to the time it takes to you seat ahead of kick-off."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.