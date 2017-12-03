  • STV
Snow and high winds to batter Scotland in cold blast

Sean Batty Sean Batty Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Temperatures are to plummet for northern parts of the country on Thursday and Friday.

Snow: As much as 20cm could fall.
Snow and high winds are expected to batter parts of Scotland later this week.

Temperatures are to plummet for northern parts of the country on Thursday and Friday.

The worst of the snow is expected across the Northern Isles, the north of the mainland and the Hebrides.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said as much as 20cm of snow could fall in some areas.

He said: "A significant wintry spell of weather is on the way later in the week, with a strong and cold northerly winds setting in, which will bring frequent snow showers to the north.

Snow: Frequent showers for parts of Scotland.
"After our recent colder spell, the air has become much milder with temperatures by day hitting 10C this weekend in the south.

"The milder air will stay in place for the first half of this week, before much colder air spreads south on Thursday.

"The strong northerly wind will set in during Thursday morning with showers in the north west turning increasingly to snow, then later in the north east too.

"Winds will reach severe gale force at times in the far north, especially across the Northern Isles, which will lead to blizzard-like conditions in the passing heavy snow showers."

"A significant wintry spell of weather is on the way later in the week."
STV weather presenter Sean Batty

Sean added: "The weather will be very similar on Friday with frequent and heavy snow showers affecting the north and far west in the still strong northerly wind, which will also give a significant wind chill.

"The worst of the snow will be across the Northern Isles, the north of the mainland and the Hebrides through Thursday and Friday.

"Across the southern Highlands, central and southern Scotland, there will be a lot of dry and sunny weather, although I will be watching out for the possibility of polar lows forming in the northerly, which would bring more prolonged spells of snow even to southern areas."

Winter: Warning of blizzards.
Sean has warned of blizzards, with the cold blast lasting until at least the weekend.

"In the north of the country, accumulations of 5cm to 10cm can be expected, with as much as 20cm falling in some areas," he said.

"Drifting of lying snow is also likely given the strong winds.

"The wintry weather is expected to last into at least the weekend, although the wind should ease down.

"There will be more Arctic outbreaks in the coming weeks with temperatures mainly around or below average, with only short-lived milder spells."

