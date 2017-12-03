Woman airlifted to hospital after car crashes down gully

She was cut free from the vehicle after the incident on the A87 on the Isle of Skye.

A87: Coastguard teams were called. Google 2017

A woman has been injured after her car crashed down a gully.

The woman was cut free from the vehicle by firefighters after the incident on the A87 on the Isle of Skye shortly after 10.30am on Sunday.

She was taken by helicopter to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness following the crash at Loch Ainort.

Her condition is not known.

Coastguard teams from Kyle, Portree and Dunvegan were also called.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.