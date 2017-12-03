Woman airlifted to hospital after car crashes down gully
She was cut free from the vehicle after the incident on the A87 on the Isle of Skye.
A woman has been injured after her car crashed down a gully.
The woman was cut free from the vehicle by firefighters after the incident on the A87 on the Isle of Skye shortly after 10.30am on Sunday.
She was taken by helicopter to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness following the crash at Loch Ainort.
Her condition is not known.
Coastguard teams from Kyle, Portree and Dunvegan were also called.
