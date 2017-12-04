Body of man discovered as police cordon off shoreline
The discovery was made near Brough in Dunnet, Caithness, at 3pm on Sunday.
The body of a man has been found on a shoreline.
The discovery was made near Brough in Dunnet, Caithness, at 3pm on Sunday.
Coastguard and ambulance crews were called to assist with the recovery of the body.
The family of the man have yet to be informed.
Officers said the discovery is not be treated as suspicious.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.