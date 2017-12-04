Body of man discovered as police cordon off shoreline

The discovery was made near Brough in Dunnet, Caithness, at 3pm on Sunday.

Caithness

The body of a man has been found on a shoreline.

Coastguard and ambulance crews were called to assist with the recovery of the body.

The family of the man have yet to be informed.

Officers said the discovery is not be treated as suspicious.

