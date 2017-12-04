Police use stinger in car chase through city streets

Three of the vehicle's tyres were shredded during the pursuit in Aberdeen.

Auchmill Road: Man was arrested. Google 2017/PA

A car was chased by police through streets after the driver failed to stop for officers.

A stinger was used to shred three of the vehicle's tyres in the pursuit, which started on Auchmill Road in Aberdeen.

The man, who was allegedly disqualified, was arrested by officers following the incident on Sunday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "After a short chase, his car had three shredded tyres from our stinger."

