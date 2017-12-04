Hospital ward closed to new patients after flu outbreak

Friends and family of patients have been asked to avoid visiting if possible.

A hospital ward has been closed to new admissions after an outbreak of influenza A.

A small number of patients at Arbroath Infirmary have been diagnosed with the virus and other patients in the ward are being monitored.

Appropriate infection control measures have also been put in place.

Visitors who have coughs and colds which could be flu have been asked not to visit friends and relatives until they are better.

Dr Gabby Phillips, lead infection control doctor, said: "The medical unit remains closed and enhanced infection control precautions are in place."

