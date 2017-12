Emergency services were called to the Bridge of Muchalls in Aberdeenshire on Monday.

A90: Southbound carriageway shut. Fubar News

A Range Rover has gone up in flames, closing a stretch of the A90.

Emergency services were called to the Bridge of Muchalls in Aberdeenshire shortly after 11am on Monday.

The southbound carriageway has been closed following the blaze.

Delays are being caused.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.