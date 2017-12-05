  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots consumers paying up to 50% more for delivery

Paul O'Hare

Citizens Advice Scotland has called on parcel companies to collaborate with each other.

Mail: Delivery charges will be debated at Holyrood on Tuesday.
Mail: Delivery charges will be debated at Holyrood on Tuesday. SWNS

Consumers in the north of Scotland are paying an average of 30%-50% more for parcel deliveries compared to the rest of the country, research has found.

A report by Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) found those living in northern and north-eastern parts of the country pay at least 30% more on average for delivery charges than consumers elsewhere in Great Britain.

The figure rises to 50% more on average in the Scottish islands.

CAS said the issue affects anyone ordering goods to be delivered north of the central belt, including those in Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire, Argyll and Bute, the north-west Highlands and the islands.

The organisation has called on parcel companies to consider collaborating with each other and the public sector to reduce their operating costs, and therefore drive down delivery charges for consumers.

Its research looked at delivery options for a range of online purchases to 12 addresses representing various areas of the UK - including urban and rural, mainland and island.

The standard or economy delivery option was used to calculate average prices.

It found that, for smaller parcels, consumers in the north of Scotland face delivery prices that are about 13% higher than for urban consumers in the rest of Britain.

'This new data is stark and shows that people in the northern half of Scotland are hit by delivery surcharges which can be difficult to justify.'
Nina Ballantyne

For larger parcel sizes, the average delivery cost was 23% higher while in the heavier weight category of 20-30kg it was significantly more than double the cost.

For the heaviest items, costs can rise to almost four times as much as for the rest of Great Britain.

CAS consumer spokeswoman Nina Ballantyne said: "This new data is stark and shows that people in the northern half of Scotland are hit by delivery surcharges which can be difficult to justify.

"This is not just a problem for remote and rural areas.

"The areas affected include Perthshire, Moray, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, as well as the Highlands and Islands."

She also said many online retailers are "not transparent" about the charges which means consumers cannot make informed choices.

Ms Ballantyne added: "We believe that any delivery charges should be up front and justifiable, and would like to see consistent pricing policies across the UK.

"We are committed to finding solutions for consumers and are working with delivery companies and other consumer groups to reduce delivery costs and improve transparency.

"We hope to identify suitable trial projects in the coming year, in partnership with the Scottish Government, local authorities and communities."

The report was published ahead of a debate on the issue at Holyrood on Tuesday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.