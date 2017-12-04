  • STV
  • MySTV

Iron Age building remains unearthed during A9 roadworks

STV

Evidence of 2000-year-old structure discovered near Kingussie in the Highlands.

Discovery: Archaeologists 'tremendously excited'.
Discovery: Archaeologists 'tremendously excited'. Orca

The remains of an Iron Age building have been unearthed during roadworks on the A9.

Evidence of a structure believed to have stood around 2000 years ago was discovered in the Highlands last month.

Archaeologists also found part of a stone tool and shards of ancient pottery at the site near Kingussie.

They became interested in the site after a geophysical survey showed a several anomalies beneath the surface.

Peter Higgins, senior project manager at the Orkney Research Centre for Archaeology (Orca), said: "We are tremendously excited by these finds in this archaeologically significant location.

"We are also pleased that we can work with Transport Scotland to make sure that these finds are recorded correctly without impeding the roadworks so vital to this Scotland's economic development."

Stone tool: Found along with pottery shards.
Stone tool: Found along with pottery shards. Orca

Some 80 miles of the A9 are due to be converted into dual carriageway by 2025, a project expected to cost around £3bn.

Orca, which is part of the University of the Highlands and Islands Archaeology Institute, is working with Transport Scotland to document significant discoveries made during the works.

The newly discovered structure is a short distance from Raitt's Cave, an underground Iron Age shelter which may have been used to store food.

Raitt's Cave: Underground structure was found in 1800s.
Raitt's Cave: Underground structure was found in 1800s. Orca

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.