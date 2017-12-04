Iron Age building remains unearthed during A9 roadworks

Evidence of 2000-year-old structure discovered near Kingussie in the Highlands.

Discovery: Archaeologists 'tremendously excited'. Orca

The remains of an Iron Age building have been unearthed during roadworks on the A9.

Evidence of a structure believed to have stood around 2000 years ago was discovered in the Highlands last month.

Archaeologists also found part of a stone tool and shards of ancient pottery at the site near Kingussie.

They became interested in the site after a geophysical survey showed a several anomalies beneath the surface.

Peter Higgins, senior project manager at the Orkney Research Centre for Archaeology (Orca), said: "We are tremendously excited by these finds in this archaeologically significant location.

"We are also pleased that we can work with Transport Scotland to make sure that these finds are recorded correctly without impeding the roadworks so vital to this Scotland's economic development."

Stone tool: Found along with pottery shards. Orca

Some 80 miles of the A9 are due to be converted into dual carriageway by 2025, a project expected to cost around £3bn.

Orca, which is part of the University of the Highlands and Islands Archaeology Institute, is working with Transport Scotland to document significant discoveries made during the works.

The newly discovered structure is a short distance from Raitt's Cave, an underground Iron Age shelter which may have been used to store food.

Raitt's Cave: Underground structure was found in 1800s. Orca

