Mackie's opens ice cream parlour in time for Christmas

The cafe in Marischal Square, Aberdeen, includes a chocolate tap for crepes and waffles.

Mackie's: The cafe is exactly 19.2 miles away from Westertown Farm, where the ice cream is made. Mackie's

Scottish firm Mackie's will open the doors to a new ice cream cafe on Tuesday.

Mackie's 19.2 - located at Marischal Square in Aberdeen, exactly 19.2 miles away from Westertown Farm where it is made - will stock traditional flavours as well as the new Italian-inspired Napoli ice cream.

In a feature Willy Wonka would be proud of, the cafe will also have a chocolate tap for use on its crepes and waffles.

Kirstin Mackie, development director at Mackie's of Scotland, said: "We have been planning this for such a long time that to see the end result turn out to be everything we had envisioned, from the design concept to the layout, is fantastic.

"Now that all of our hard work has paid of, we can't wait to invite in our customers so they can experience the 'sophistication dipped in fun' that is 19.2."

The parlour features a life-size cow sculpture and will enable customers to sample "exotic experiments".

Ms Mackie added: "We started as a local family business and we aim to stay true to that with everything we do so to have been able to work with Scottish suppliers and employ local people means a lot to us."

