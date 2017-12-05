Elderly woman rescued from house blaze by firefighters
The fire broke out in the living room of the property on North Road in Lerwick.
An elderly woman has been rescued from a house fire in Shetland.
The blaze broke out in the living room of the property on North Road in Lerwick before spreading to the roof.
The emergency services were alerted shortly before 12.30am on Tuesday and firefighters led the woman from her home.
Nobody is believed to have been injured.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was on North Road in Lerwick.
"We got the call at 12.24am, one elderly woman was rescued. The fire was in the living room and roof."
